Ghana's highest imports come from China – Trade Vulnerability Report

Most of Ghana’s imports in 2022 came from China. The value of the imports is said to be in the region of GH¢25 billion.



According to the Ghana 2022 Trade Vulnerability report released by the Ghana Statistical Service on August 15, 2023, no other country’s import value exceeded GH₵20 billion, with all countries in Africa having import values below GH₵5 billion.



The report noted that China is the main country of origin of Ghana’s imports, contributing GH₵26.4 billion.



The top five countries for imports in all represent a total value of GH₵74.3 billion which is half the value of all imports in 2022.



China is followed by the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States of America, and India.



Mineral fuels and oils are the main trading commodity for the United Kingdom (84.1%) and the Netherlands (82.3%); however, for the three other countries in the top five, no commodity makes up more than half of imports.



Vehicles and automotive parts are the leading import items originating from the United States of America (38.5%), while machinery and electrical equipment (25.1%) make up the highest share for China and other products (26.4%) for India.



The Ghana 2022 Trade Vulnerability Report was produced in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) which provided the data for the analysis.



It also showed that total imports in 2022 were GH¢148.6 billion while total exports were GH¢144.1 billion indicating a trade deficit of GH¢4.5 billion.



