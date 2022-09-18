Ghana’s exports to Canada outweigh imports in the last 25 years – Yofi Grant

Business News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Yoofi Grant, has noted that Ghana’s exports to Canada have increased significantly in the past 25 years.



According to him, Ghana’s exports, including cocoa, rubber, processed fruits, nuts, and aluminium to Canada increased at an annual rate of 9.51%, from US$8.3 million in 1995 to US$72.2 million in 2020.



On the other hand, major imports from Canada into Ghana, such as heat, cars, used clothing, excavation machines, and poultry, increased by 8.97% in the same period.



He called on Ghanaians in the diaspora to come back home and take advantage of the opportunities available.



The GIPC boss was speaking at the opening of the Ghana Canada Investment Summit (GCIS) in Toronto Canada, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, according to norvanreports.com.



“It is our belief that by the close of this summit all of you will feel attracted to the idea of coming back home not necessarily to stay but to help make Ghana stronger and better through strategic partnerships and long-term investments,” he is quoted by norvanreports.com.



“Currently, the two-way merchandise statistics between Ghana and Canada has reached over US$475 million, representing a 71% increase over the figure recorded in 2020,” he said.



“Clearly, trade between the two countries is growing,” he added.



Touching on why Ghana is a good destination for investment and business opportunities, he noted that the country is rich in resources such as gold, manganese, bauxite, and even lithium, with agriculture being its bedrock and driving industrialization.



“That is why we say – come grow in Ghana – grow with Ghana,” he added.



