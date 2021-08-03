Ghana's expenditure is not expensive - IEA explains why

Business News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

The Director of Research of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John K. Kwakye, has stated that Ghana's expenses are not as much as government projects.



According to him, the government focuses less on investment opportunities which are supposed to raise more revenue for the nation.



He was addressing journalists at a press conference in Accra on the back of the Finance Minister's presentation of the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on July 29, 2021.



"In terms of the levels, Ghana's expenditure is not big. Maybe the problem is that we do not allocate it properly. We spend very little on capitalism in order words investment because the government has a lot of discretion," he said.



Dr Kwakye stressed funds that are not properly allocated for their intended purposes amount to corruption, fat salaries paid to government officials and middlemen involved in national projects.



"So we keep squeezing and inflating. How do you expect the economy to grow?" he stated rhetorically.