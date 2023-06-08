Ghana’s energy security remains our topmost priority – Energy Minister to investors in London

Business News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: Kofi Abrefa, Contributor

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has said Ghana’s energy security in the medium to long term is the topmost priority of the government.



This he said, is the reason he is leading efforts at ensuring that the power and petroleum sectors of the country are strengthened with the relevant legal and regulatory framework.



Dr. Prempeh made this assertion whilst contributing to a panel discussion at the 3rd Ghana Investment and Opportunity Summit (GHIOS) 2023 in London on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 on the topic “The future of Energy in Ghana- exploring the energy mix and the case for renewable energy”.



The minister noted that energy is one of the main inputs to the economic development of any country as industrialization contributes to economic growth.



He said a key catalyst for industrialization is the availability of affordable and accessible energy sources.



“Ghana’s economy over the years has evolved to become ever more dependent on reliable energy supply as typical of middle-income country,” he asserted.



“The thrust of policy objectives of all successive Governments in the energy sector since independence has been the push for a significant increase in its energy resources for social economic development and to become a net exporter of power in the sub-region,” he added.



On investment opportunities in the renewable space of Ghana, the Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South said there exist, among others energy efficiency opportunities which include local production and sale of best-in-class energy appliances, clean cookstoves and the construction of energy-efficient buildings in Ghana.



Dr Prempeh also said investment opportunities exist in the rehabilitation of existing and expansion of new power transmission infrastructure to enable large-scale renewable energy integration.



He called on investors to partner with Ghana for the continued growth and advancement of their respective interests.