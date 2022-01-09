Ghana’s economy will recover much stronger in 2022 – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the local economy is recovering from the impact of the coronavirus.



He said it would even recover much stronger this year.



Mr Akufo-Addo expressed optimism of a swift economy recovery due to what he said was the solid economic foundation his administration has built.



“2021 has proven to be tough year not only for us but also everyone on the planet,” he said.



He added “Our economy is recovering and will recover much stronger in 2022-2023, my government has built solid economic foundation.”



