Ghana’s economy will bounce back stronger - Pius Hadzide assures Ghanaians

Business News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has affirmed that Ghana’s economy will emerge stronger than the country has experienced after going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financial bailout.



Ghana and the IMF have commenced negotiations for a bailout program to help the economy bounce back on track following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia, Ukraine war.



Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, Pius Enam Hadzide said the Fund has put underlying systems in place for the economy to be on a sound footing.



“With enhanced fiscal discipline and structural reforms to restore debt sustainability and growth, we should emerge stronger than we have with the previous 17 IMF programs. But it will take hard work and difficult decisions. With great pride and personal pleasure,” he said.



“It’s a day when the neglect of many decades comes to an eventual end. It’s a beginning to lay the foundations of strengthened institutions to take up the challenges of time with an able and apt workforce. On the external factors of Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he believes Ghana must have in place measures for a quick end because there is no end in sight for the global canker," he stated.



“The major lesson of the last two years is that we have to be more self-reliant as a country. It is important that we take decisions that will inure to the benefit of the country regardless of whether we are going to the IMF for a program or not," Pius Hadzide added.