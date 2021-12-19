Ghana’s economy not well-structured for 1.75 percent E-levy - Economist

Business News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: GNA

Samuel Akoetey, Director for Business Development, Centre for Greater Impact Africa has stated that although the concept of E-levy is progressive, Ghana's economy was not well structured for the high rate of 1.75 percent.



He said the country was now venturing into digitization and as such, proper procedures were needed to ensure that when the E-levy was implemented it would yield the maximum result.



“If the government is encouraging people to go digital and businesses begin transferring huge sums of money and they realize how huge the taxes on some money will be, they will be discouraged and go back to manual, and that will come back and fight against the policy,” he added.



Mr Akoetey was speaking at the Ghana News Agency Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform created for industry players, state and non-state actors to use, as well as other stakeholders to reach out in a proactive means while serving as grounds to address national issues.



He said already, there was one percent of the electoral levy operationalized by some of the telecommunication companies on mobile money transactions, as such, the Government should consider a lower rate below one percent so that people would pay without feeling the impact.



He said there was no guarantee that the 1.75 percent E-levy government was introducing would solve all the problems and bring all the developmental projects in the country.



Akoetey explained that most of the businesses in the country were in the private sector, and that could affect their operations.



He suggested to the government to maintain the payment of the road tolls to raise additional revenue to bring development to the country.



