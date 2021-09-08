Ghana's economy never recovered under Mahama, Seth Terkper - John Boadu

Business News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The battle between the NPP and the NDC over who managed the Ghanaian economy better is still on



• According to NPP's general secretary, Mahama inherited a broken economy he created for himself after the demise of Prof. Atta Mills



• John Boadu said Mahama is creating an impression that he's the best to garner the empathy of Ghanaians



The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has averred that Former President, John Dramani Mahama, and his finance minister, Seth Terkper poorly managed the local economy.



He continued that the economy could not bounce back to normal as expected under the Mahama-led administration, a situation that led to the increased taxation of goods and services.



Speaking at a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the NPP General Secretary said there are records to buttress his claim against John Dramani Mahama and Seth Terkper as far as the issue of mismanagement of the economy is concerned.



“Former President John Mahama and Mr. Seth Terkper are on public record as being the worst duo to have ever been in charge of the Ghanaian economy at the same time (2012 to 2016). Yet in their public forum on the 6th of September, 2021, the duo sought to create the impression that they had the best of times running the Ghanaian economy. Unfortunately for them, the facts show otherwise," he said.



“Much as John Mahama seeks re-election on a campaign platform of ‘going back’ to the IMF, he attempts to confuse history by painting a rosy picture of his disastrous management of the Ghanaian economy between 2012 and 2016. Indeed, he put the economy in free fall after extreme reckless expenditure in excess of some GH¢12 billion in pursuit of election victory in 2012...His economy, under Seth Terkper, never recovered, leading to unheard of taxation measures on condoms and cutlasses,” John Boadu added.



He urged Ghanaians to be vigilant and not be swayed by the enticing words of John Dramani Mahama to vote for him in 2024.



He continued that the NPP will remain focused on investing in Ghanaians and also solve the country's development challenges.



