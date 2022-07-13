Ghana’s economy is on life support – Isaac Adongo

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A member of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Isaac Adongo, has said that the mishandling of cash by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has put Ghana’s economy on life support.



Speaking to party supporters in the Shama Constituency about the state of the Ghanaian economy and its effects on the residents of Shama, the legislator said that seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was the best decision this government has ever made with regards to Ghanaians.



However, the Bolga Central MP noted that the Fund would ensure the government does not spend extravagantly.



“The IMF would look at Ghana’s financial situation and try to find a solution, but the solution would also be a bitter pill”, he said.



Mr Adongo advised Ghanaians to tighten their belts since harsh economic conditions, even with the arrival of the IMF, are imminent.



However, he added that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is more willing and can help in stabilizing Ghana’s economy.



On his part, a member of the National Communication Team for the National Democratic Congress, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, said that while hardship exists throughout the world, it differs from Ghana in that other countries have good governments and do not abuse resources the way the NPP government does.



“The difference between Ghana and other countries is that, while other countries have good governments and constantly consider the welfare of their citizens, in our case, they just consider the NPP party and how they would win election”, he continued.