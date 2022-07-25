Ghana’s economy in disarray – MP

Business News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Sagnarigu Member of Parliament, A.B.A Fuseini, has said the local economy is in shambles under Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the head of the Economic Management Team, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He attributed the economic woes to the abysmal performance of Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Sagnarigu Member of Parliament said the Finance Minister should have been relieved of his position when the country plunged into an economic crisis.



"I wish this man would have been long gone and I say so without an iota of hesitation that this is the man that frankly speaking is not cut for the job as the finance minister…Ken Ofori-Atta should have been gone long ago because he has fundamentally, woefully failed to deliver," he said.



"A father whose presence in the house is a disaster doesn’t need to come anywhere closer to the house. This is somebody that has superintended over the worst economy that this country has ever experienced. He inherited an economy that was working and today, he is leaving an economy that is worst of shape. Take every macro-economic integrator; it is in disarray. Revenues, expenditure, inflation, exchange rate, debts…where has he excelled? Everything is in disarray," the MP stated.



Meanwhile, the government has run to the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance.



The Government of Ghana on July 1 made a U-turn on its strong position of not seeking support from IMF amidst an economic downturn.



A team from the IMF, led by Carlo Sdralevich arrived in the country on July 5 to engage government officials for a possible bailout.



The IMF programme, according to the government is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



