'Ghana’s economy has gone down the tubes under Akufo-Addo's reign' – Prof. Hanke

Professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University-USA, Steve Hanke, has again accused the Akufo-Addo-led administration of mismanaging the Ghanaian economy.



This time, Prof Hanke has taken a direct swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who he believes is the main reason Ghana is in its current economic predicament.



In a September 27 tweet, the US-based economist said the Ghanaian economy "has gone down the tubes" under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



He also measured Ghana’s inflation rate at 83 percent/year, which is two times more than the announced 33.9 percent by the Ghana Statistical Service for August this year.



By his estimations, Prof. Hanke ranked Ghana in 7th place among 22 other countries reeling from the impact of inflationary pressures.



“Ghana is in 7th place in this week's inflation table. On September 22, I measured Ghana's #inflation at a stunning 83%/yr--over 2x the official inflation rate of 34%/yr. During Pres. Akufo-Addo's reign, #Ghana's economy has gone down the tubes,” Prof. Hanke wrote.



The Professor of Applied Economics, who has taken a keen interest in Ghana's economic issues, has on numerous occasions said the economy was tanking – an expression which means the economy is down and there are fears of a recession.



Ghana is currently holding official negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for an economic support programme. The country is targeting around US$3 billion from the Bretton Woods institutions once an agreement can be reached.



High cost of living, depreciation of the cedi, revenue generations constraints, fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war among others have been attributed to some of Ghana's economic challenges.



Consumer inflation for August 2022 hit 33.9 percent from 31.7 percent in July, making it the highest rate recorded in 21 years.





