Ghana’s economy has collapsed under Akufo-Addo - Gabriella Tetteh

Business News of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) media team member, Gabriella Tetteh claims that the Akufo-Addo’s administration has been marked by hopelessness, corruption, and leadership paralysis.



She claimed that every sector has suffered under President Akufo-Addo, resulting in a high cost of living and economic difficulties.



Gabriella Tetteh believes that President Akufo-Addo cannot claim to know how to restart the economy because he has failed in every attempt to restore the nation’s economy.



“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has the least to offer in terms of socioeconomic growth, while being the luckiest and most resourced in Ghana’s history. This is due to the fact that the NPP mostly utilizes your funds for consumption,” Gabriella Tetteh told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



According to Gabriella Tetteh, the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s excessive spending and poor management have destroyed the nation’s economy.