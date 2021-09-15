Ghana’s economy grew by 3.9% for second quarter of 2021 – GSS

Business News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

• Ghana's economy is estimated to have grown by 3.9% in Q2 2021



• This is according to the Ghana Statistical Service



• The GDP growth of the country also increased by 0.9% from April to June 2021



Ghana's economy for the second quarter of 2021 is estimated to have increased by 3.9 percent, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).



The figures released by the service showed the country's Gross Domestic product, when seasonally adjusted, witnessed a 0.9 percent increase for the period between April to June 2021.



Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, explained the growth in the economy for the period was largely influenced by a strong indicators in the Services and Agriculture sectors.



“Ghana’s provisional real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms was estimated to have increased by 3.9% in quarter two (April to June) of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. When seasonally adjusted, Ghana’s real GDP increased by 0.9% in quarter two (April to June) of 2021; 0.1 percentage point higher than what was recorded in quarter one (January to March) of 2021,” Prof. Anim explained at a press briefing on Wednesday September 15, 2021.



He added that the growth rate could have been higher if not for a contraction experience in the industry sector owing to a marginal reduction in activity for the mining and quarrying sub-sectors.



