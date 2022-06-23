Ghana's economic growth slows to 3.3% in first quarter of 2022

Business News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: GNA

Ghana’s economy grew 3.3 percent in the first three months to March 2022 compared with 3.6 percent in the same period of 2021, the Ghana Statistical Service said on Wednesday.



However, the first-quarter growth is the lowest since the country recovered from the contractions recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Addressing a press conference on the Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter, Professor Samuel Annim, the Government Statistician, said the growth was said growth was driven by five areas of Information and Communication 1.0 percent, Crops and Cocoa 00.9 percent, Transport and Storage 0.4 percent, Manufacturing 0.3 percent and Trade: Repair of Vehicles, Household goods 0.3 percent.



Overall, the year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate for Agriculture was 5.6 percent for the first quarter of 2022 with the fishing sub-sector recording the highest year-on-year growth rate of 26.1 percent while the Forestry & Logging sub-sector recorded the lowest, with a contraction of 0.5 percent.



The industry sector's annual GDP growth rate is 1.3 percent for the first quarter of 2022.



The Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management & Remediation Activities sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate of 25.4 percent for 2022, while the Construction sub-sector recorded the lowest, with a contraction of negative 2.6 percent.



For the first quarter of 2022, the Services sector recorded a year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate of 3.7 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the Information & Communication sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year quarterly GDP growth rate of 26.6 percent. In contrast, the Professional, Administrative & Support Service activities sub-sector recorded the lowest growth of negative 12.8 percent.



Overall, the Services sector remains the largest sector of the economy with a 45 percent share of GDP while that of Industry was 32 percent and Agriculture 23 percent.