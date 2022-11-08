Ghana’s economic crisis is imported - Lawyer Amoh Dartey

Business News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Ghanaian Legal practitioner, Amoh Dartey has lamented about the current economic crisis in the country.



Ghana is presently experiencing serious fiscal problems, with inflation reaching 41% and food, goods, and services prices fluctuating.



As a result, some members of parliament from both the majority and minority parties have called on President Akufo-Addo to fire Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for failing to manage the country's economy.



Some Ghanaians have embarked on protests against the NPP government in response to the country's current hardships.



However, lawyer Amoh Dartey thinks that the country's current recession is an imported one.



Speaking on MYABC TV’s ‘Bɛkyerɛ Mu’ Show, Lawyer Amoh Dartey stated that, “most of Ghana’s economic crisis is imported because we have built our economy in such a way that, we always depend on importation.”



He explained that the country depends largely on imported goods and this has resulted in the nation’s economic woes.



“If we want clothes, we import from Turkey, Toothpick we import from China, we have shoes in Kumasi but we import from Turkey. Everything in Ghana is imported either from Asia, Europe or America. Even tomatoes we import with billions of dollars. So when the pandemic erupted, the global supply chain shut down and this has affected the nation."



According to him, the country will continue to experience an economic crisis if it continues to depend on imported goods.