Ghana's domestic debt structuring will be difficult if urgent measures are not taken – World Bank

Business News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Pierre Laporte, has noted that Ghana needs to act urgently to find solutions to the current economic problems.



According to him, the depreciating cedi and the increase in inflation put the country at high risk.



He said if no urgent measures are taken, domestic debt structuring will be difficult for the country.



“There is an urgency, Ghana needs to tackle these problems with urgency. What is happening in the few months is that inflation has gone up partly because of what is happening upside but also partly because the currency has depreciated,” he said according to 3news reports.



He also explained that since banks depend on government bonds and securities, a further dip in the economy’s capital adequacy will have grave effects on the country.



“From where I sit, if nothing happens it will be very difficult for Ghana to find another way-out, domestic debt structuring is very difficult. Why? Because typically banks will invest in government papers, bonds and when you ask banks to care of stuff like that it affects the capital adequacy and it puts at risk these banks whereby international debt is easier to reschedule or restructure,” he said.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/FNOQ