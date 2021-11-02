Ghana’s digital economy: Dr. Bawumia delivers a lecture today at Ashesi University

Business News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana’s economic story continues to be told



• Dr. Bawumia leads the government's digitalization drive



• The public lecture will take place at the Ashesi University



Later today, the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will deliver a public lecture on the digital economy.



The event, which will be held at the Ashesi University, will also see the vice president interact with the students on how digitalization is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution, reports graphic.com.gh.



Ghana’s digitalization drive has been spearheaded by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and this event will put the spotlight on the measures the government has so far undertaken in the country.



It will also address the impact of digitalization on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, by both the government and the private sector, the report added.



It is also expected that the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will highlight Ghana's success story as a way to inspire other African countries.



