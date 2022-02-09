Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio projected to reach 83% by December – Ato Forson explains

Business News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Public debt stock hits GH¢344.5 billion in November 2021



Government failed to use key element in calculating debt stock – Ato Forson



Stakeholders concerned about Ghana’s increasing debt



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson a ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee has projected Ghana’s public debt will hit 83 percent of Gross Domestic Product by December 2021.



Currently, Ghana’s public debt stock, according to Bank of Ghana’s January 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data reached GH¢344.5 billion at the end of November 2021.



This is equivalent to 78.4 percent of GDP from 77.8 percent earlier recorded in September 2021.



But Dr Ato Forson believes his projection of 83 percent of GDP by December 2021 is based on the Ministry of Finance’s failure to factor in key elements in calculating the country's public debt in term of GDP ratio.



In an interaction with JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr Ato Forson further accused government of conducting a conservative calculation which did not present a true picture of the country’s debt situation.



“The Finance Ministry had calculated that Ghana’s debt to GDP ratio was at 78% when it actual fact it should have been at 81% As of November 2021, the math points to the fact that it was 81% of GDP, yes I’ve heard the Ministry actually 78% of GDP.”



“…But it is important for us to note that this excludes the Energy Sector Levies Bond (ESLA) bond. This excludes the Sinohydro money and the GETFund securitization, which we call the Daakye. It excludes them. If you’re to add all of them, you’re talking of 81%,” he is quoted by Myjoyonline.com.



Dr Ato Forson further said government has been saddled with interest payments and adds that the underreporting debt figures only creates a false impression of the true situation of the economy.



“For instance, we have borrowed GH¢9.3 billion on the back of Energy Sector Bonds, we have borrowed about GH¢2.3 billion on the back of GETFund receivables. All of these, you’re using the same tax revenue to pay.



“So the tax revenue or revenue of GH¢100 billion you’re reporting includes the Energy Sector Levies Act, the proceeds coming from there, but when it comes to the interest payment you’re excluding that and you are underreporting,” he added.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s current public debt as of November 2021 has sparked concern among market watchers, international ratings agencies and economists.



Already stakeholders say the increase in the country’s debt stock may take Ghana back to the International Monetary Fund for financial support.