Ghana’s current debt situation due to inability to manage expenditure – Dr Acheampong

Business News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Political risk analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong, has indicated that Ghana’s current debt situation is largely due to its inability to prudently manage expenditure.



According to him, the notion that Ghana is saddled with revenue generation constraints is rather not the case as suggested.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, February 7, Dr Theo Acheampong said, “Consistently, the story has been made to look like Ghana has a revenue problem, but I have a far bigger problem with expenditure and the quality of spending that we have,”



“There’s a lot of published/academic work that shows that sometimes, as much as 30% of expenditure goes to waste,” he is quoted by MyJoy Online.



Dr Acheampong remarks come after a recent downgrade of Ghana’s economy by internally recognised agencies, Moody’s Investor Services and Fitch Ratings.



Fitch Ratings earlier in January this year downgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) score to ‘B’ negative from B with a negative outlook.



This was recently followed by Moody’s Investors Services which is also Ghana’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt rating score from B to Caa1 with a stable outlook.