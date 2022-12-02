Ghana’s cocoa sector under threat, food crisis will soon hit us - Association

Business News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Treasurer for Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association, Nana Yaa Asantewaa, has warned cocoa will soon be scarce in the country



She also lamented that cocoa farmers are not given fair prices got their cocoa products, and the same applies to other farmers.



Speaking on NyankontonMu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she asserted that the major reason why several young people do not want to farm is due to these issues.



He posited that farmers are not usually not respected or treated fairly.



"Farmers are not treated with respect. We are not recognised. People determine the kind of prices they want to give us. Cocoa pricing is worse. The government of Ghana do not give us fair pricing.”



These and other challenges, she added, have prevented several young people from going into farming.



She said when the youth see how farmers struggle, and unfairly they are treated, they [youth] are discouraged from pursuing a career in farming.



She warned that "soon, cocoa will no longer be a major commodity. There would also be a scarcity of food in the country. If we fail to address these challenges, farming will no longer be lucrative, and Ghana will face a serious food crisis”.