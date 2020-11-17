Press Releases of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: GNCCI

Ghana's business community saddened by the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings

Former President Jerry Rawlings

The leadership of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GNCCI) has learned with deep sorrow the death of the first President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, on November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Former President Jerry Rawlings devoted most of his life fighting corruption and teaching the ethos of transparency, probity and accountability which are crucial for the private sector to thrive and for Ghana to continue on the path of development.



His role in the transition process from military regime to democratic system of governance made Ghana once again the envy of many and the pride of Africa

As the champion of Ghana’s now democratic governance and liberal economic model which has increasingly placed the business community at the heart of equitable distribution of wealth, captains of industry are profoundly saddened by his sudden death.



The GNCCI on behalf of the Private sector extends its heartfelt condolences to the former first Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, children and family at this difficult time.

