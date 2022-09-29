Ghana's Minister of Transport to address 41st ICAO Triennial Assembly

Business News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: Ghana Civil Aviation Authority

Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has led a team of aviation experts from the Ministry of Transport, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Transport to attend the 41 st



International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Triennial Assembly currently ongoing in Montreal, Canada.



The eleven-day programme which begun on Tuesday, 27th September and scheduled to end on 7th October 2022 is expected to bring together ICAO’s 193 Member States, of which Ghana is a proud member.



During the Assembly Session, ICAO’s complete work programme in the technical, economic, legal and technical cooperation fields are reviewed in detail and outcomes provided to other bodies of ICAO and its member States in order to guide their continuing and future work, as prescribed in Article 49 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.



The Minister of Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah would be expected on Saturday, 1st October 2022 to address the assembly to tout Ghana’s numerous achievements in the aviation industry as well as Ghana’s recovery in air transportation following the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hon. Asiamah would rely on Ghana’s enormous achievement in the aviation sector in the sub-region to solicit support for Ghana’s candidature for election to Part 3 of the ICAO Council to represent the Western Region of Africa.



In total eight African States, including Ghana will be contesting for seats and reelection to the governing body of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).



Ghana at the 40th Triennial Assembly in 2019 received two prestigious awards, the ICAO Council President’s Certificate in Aviation Security and the ICAO Council President’s Certificate in Aviation Safety after significantly improving on its safety performance after the last safety assessment in April 2019.



Ghana obtained an Effective Implementation (EI) rate of 89.89%, one of the highest by an African State, after ICAO concluded its Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM).



Some notable members of the Ministers’ delegation included; Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee of transport, Kennedy Nyarko Osei &; MP for Akim Sweduru Constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza, Ranking Member, Parliamentary Select Committee of Transport; MP for Adaklu, Mrs. Mabel Sagoe, Chief Director Ministry of Transport, Mr. Charles Kraikue - Director General, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey, Managing Director, Ghana Airports Company Limited(GACL).



Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, H.E. Anselm Ransford Sowah also joined the Ministers’ delegation to attend the opening session.



