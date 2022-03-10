Ghana’s KIA adjudged best airport in Africa by Size and Region

Business News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has been adjudged the Best Airport by Size and Region in Africa by the Airports Council International’s (ACI) at the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award 2021.



This would be the third consecutive time the KIA is receiving the award recognition.



A statement issued by the Ghana Airports Company Limited said, the award is in recognition of the airport’s ability to handle 2-5 million passengers per year in Africa.



“The award is in recognition of the successful efforts of all stakeholders in providing a superior customer experience during the most difficult and challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement added.



The ACI World Director General, Luis Felipe de Olivera said, “After a second year of the pandemic, this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award winners are especially reflective of Customer Experience Leadership during the most challenging time in our sector’s history. We are exceedingly proud of their stellar leadership in delivering the very best customer experience”.



Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey reacting to the award recognition said, “GACL is delighted that Kotoka International Airport has been recognized for this award. This is the 3rd time the airport is receiving recognition for this award and we are extremely excited.



“It is indeed a testament of the commitment and tireless efforts of staff and stakeholders at the airport. We will collectively use this success as a launch pad to rally around our mission of providing World-Class Airport Facilities and Services for the benefit of stakeholders,” the GACL MD said.



She continued, “This award will undoubtedly spur us on to work even harder to continuously enhance passenger experience at our airports. We remain deeply committed to prioritizing superior customer experience and will continue to harness efforts and resources to make the passenger journey a pleasant one’ she said.



Back in 2019 and 2020, Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport consecutively received the Airport Service Quality Awards for the same category.



Meanwhile, the Airport Service Quality Award program is the world’s leading Airport Customer Experience Measurement and Benchmarking program.



The ASQ Departures Programme measures Passenger Satisfaction on departure across 34 Key Performance Indicators. More than half of the world’s travellers pass through an ASQ Airport, of which the Kotoka International Airport is a member.