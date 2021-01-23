Business News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Ghana’s Embassy in Washington hails A1 Bread CEO for penetrating U.S. market

A1 Bread has succesfully gone through US government's Select US programme

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, USA, has commended Godfred Obeng Boateng, owner and Chief Executive Officer of A1 Bakery for expanding its operations to the United States.



In a Facebook post, Friday, the Embassy said "This expansion to the U.S. market is particularly unique because it is grounded on a special partnership arrangement with a major American bread company to ensure scale and penetration of the U.S. market at a faster rate.



"This initiative is part of Select USA, an American government program designed to help foreign products penetrate the U.S. market.



"As an Embassy, we are particularly proud of this emerging Ghanaian story and Godfried Obeng Boateng, the young CEO leading this initiative."



In November last year, His Excellency Baffour Adjei Bawuah, then Ghana's Ambassador to the United States was mesmerised by the efforts of Godfred Obeng Boateng when he paid a visit to the young entrepreneur and toured the bakery in New York.



The Ghana government representative observed that Mr. Boateng's resolve to project and cement his brand outside the shores of Ghana after excelling in the West African country was impressive and laudable.



"I certainly had a wonderful experience today because of the fact that this youngster has managed to move his business from Ghana to the United States and he's doing well," Mr Bawuah effused.



"I do believe that the future belongs to people like him, in terms of ideas and longevity of life, to do something to support the whole dream of Ghana that we would develop an economy that is self-sustaining. The world has always taken us; we would want to take the world," the Ambassador asserted.



Edward Nana Poku Osei, Head of Marketing and Sales of A1 Bakery described as "incredible" the decision by the Ambassador to visit the outfit.



He said: "We were very pleased to see him. The fact that he was able to make this journey from Washington to New York just for my boss and partner, we think that we are blessed."



Nana Poku Osei, known in the showbiz space as Hammer, divulged that the firm aims at becoming a force to reckon with both locally and internationally, hence it was imperative to expand the market base.



"You can't say you're international when you go out there and sell to only your people. It is just you being comfortable in your own skin and we think that we need to show our culture to others," he asserted.



In its Facebook post on January 22, 2021, Ghana’s Embassy in Washington called on investors to plough money into the business.



"We encourage Ghanaian investors and all investors alike to support this great initiative," the post read.



