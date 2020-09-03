Press Releases of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: Crystal Group

Ghana’s Crystal TV signs distribution agreement with Al Jazeera Media Network

Crystal TV, Ghana's first private television network, today commenced the broadcast of Al Jazeera English News Channel on its Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform, after it had signed a long-term Distribution Agreement with Al Jazeera Media Network.



The channel addition to its well-known national and international channel brands is another confirmation of its quest to provide its viewers and subscribers, easy access to international news stories that are authentic, fact-checked, reliable and a credible source of information from across the globe.



Crystal TV, a network with offerings with a variety of entertainment channels, is focusing marketing of its new package to viewers in Ghana with a conscious initiative to provide a platform for news and current affairs.



The new platform begins with a varied mix of free-to-air and pay TV channels and a strong emphasis on news and entertainment. Aside from carrying Al Jazeera English as a 24 –hour News Channel on its platform, it will also provide a scheduled daily carriage on its Crystal TV Prime channel, which is available to over 6.35 million Ghanaian homes nationwide, as a free-to-air channel.



In making the formal announcement, Crystal TV‘s President/CEO, Dr. Chief Paul Crystal-Djirackor, said: “We are excited to enter into this partnership with Al Jazeera Media Network, who are undoubtedly a people-centered news network, whose main focus is getting to the depths of every story and reaching out to all people when it matters, to deliver the news unbiased and fearlessly as required of any reputable news network, wherever in the world.





We are proud to launch Al Jazeera English News Service on our media platform, enabling our devoted viewers in Ghana to access their trusted source for news and insightful analysis”.



Commenting on signing of the distribution agreement, Abdulla Alnajjar, Executive Director of Global Brand & Communications stated, “We’re delighted to have partnered with Crystal TV, this agreement is yet another milestone in reaching new audiences in Africa for Al Jazeera English.



Our audience in Ghana will have access to ground breaking content from award winning journalists and filmmakers who come from all corners of the globe and go out of their way to provide coverage that is grounded in impartial reporting and inspired storytelling.



I am confident our audiences will appreciate our coverage of international issues and universal themes which offers a truly global perspective.”

