Ghana’s 1st fully automated smart homes launched

Golden Coast Developers has launched its newest development Foster Park, Ghana’s first fully automated smart homes over the weekend in Accra.

The smart townhouses are equipped with cutting edge technology designed to meet every preference of luxury and lifestyle.



The nine fully automated smart homes are situated in the heart of the city, Cantoments. Each unit has four bedrooms designed to blend with nature during day and night. The units also feature Amazon Alexa and wireless integrated in-wall and in-ceiling speaker systems.



Foster Park’s smart locks, allows occupants to enter a PIN code to unlock doors without hustling with a bunch of keys. The Security system in the houses can be configured to have lights and cameras turned on by motion detectors.



The houses have smart shades installed and can be automated to open and close at set times of the day, they are also smart phones and remote controlled.



Even though the units are expected to be completed in December 2020, they are already rented out which is an impressive feat in this era of COVID-19.



Speaking at the Event CEO, Golden Coast Developers, Neil Oku, stated that the objective of this project is to push the limit of the Real Estate industry in Ghana and Africa much further. He mentioned that the company seeks to redefine luxury, create homes and build lifestyles with its current project.



Neil in his closing remarks gave hints of his next project and expressed gratitude to his team and partners who have made Foster Park a reality.

The launch graced by several business executives, also in attendance was VGMA artist of the year Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame, Adina and other seasoned musicians.



Golden Coast developers is a privately held subsidiary of Golden Coast International Limited (GCI) and serves as the real estate investment arm of the company. Golden Coast international has a track record in investment advisory and structured finance projects in West-Africa, USA and Europe.



Established in 2010, GCI has worked extensively with real-estate developers in Ghana on capital raising services, while developing an in-house portfolio of real-estate projects and land acquisitions.











