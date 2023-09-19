Ghana’s 1D1F created 160,000 jobs, 126 factories actively operational – Trade Minister

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

The Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond, has said the government’s flagship One-District-One-Factory policy has created over 160, 000 jobs with 126 factories actively operational.



He said about 300 established companies are also at the various stages of completion as of 2023.



The Minister made the statement during his address at the Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition 2023, on September 18, 2023.



K T Hammond said the industrialization-based program has helped to create significant direct and indirect jobs for Ghanaians.



He said “Over 60% of the companies under the One-District-One Factory initiative operating under my ministry, are developing all, implementing similar programmes, which account for the bulk of their employment creation impact. As a result of this massive push for investment, and industrialisation, so far, about 300 1D1F projects are at various stages of implementation and over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created.”



“The total number of 1D1F projects in operation is now 126, we have about 300 established at various stages of operation and completion, which are actively producing and taking part in the supply chain under discussion today, we will say is 126, not doing badly at all,” the minister added.



According to him, out of the 143 projects that are being developed at various stages, 58 of the projects are fully owned by youth groups in the country signaling a growing youth participation in economic development.



“Out of about 143 1D1F projects in various stages of construction and plant acquisition, 58 are fully owned by the youth groups who have been mobilised to establish agro-based processing factories in the 58 respective districts. They are involved amongst other rice, maize, ginger, bamboo, cassava, mushroom processing chain,” he stated.







