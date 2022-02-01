Ghana records US$6.09 billion in net reserves for 2021

Business News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana at the end of 2021 recorded a net international reserve of US$.6.09 billion, this is according to latest figures released by the Bank of Ghana.



This represents a higher net international reserve of US$5.56 billion earlier recorded during the same in 2020.



According to the central bank figures, this latest net international reserves for 2021 is equivalent to 4.4 months of import cover.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s reserves recorded a decline from US$8.23 billion in May 2021 to US$7.25 billion in September 2021, before increasing to US$7.32 billion in October 2021.



But at the start of January 2021, Ghana’s net international reserve stood at US$5.89 billion which represents about 4.1 months of import cover.



Additionally, figures on External Sector Developments showed the Stabilisation and Heritage Funds in the first 10 months of 2021 stood at US$971.4 million.



This represents some US$844.8 million earlier recorded in December 2020.







