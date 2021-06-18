Ghana records 3.1% growth rate in first quarter of 2021

Business News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana’s economy recorded a growth rate of 3.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 7% in the same period last year.



Figures from the Ghana Statistical Services (GSS) show GDP growth rate without oil and gas (non-oil GDP) for the first quarter of 2021 is 4.6% which compares to the same period in 2020 with a growth rate of 7.9%.



The agriculture sector recorded the highest growth of 4.3% and was followed by the services sector with a growth of 4.0%. The industry sector also expanded by 1.3%.



The services sector was the largest sector of the Ghanaian economy in the first quarter of 2021 with a share of 53% of GDP at basic prices.



The GDP share of industry and agriculture was 25% and 22% respectively.