Ghana receives €44.7 million boost for agriculture

Business News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghana, the European Union (EU) and AFD have signed a 44.7 million Euros Agricultural Water Management Project (AWMP) Financing Agreements to augment agriculture activities in the country.



The project will support the expansion of irrigated agriculture lands in the Northern Regions.



The agreement was signed as part of the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen visits to Ghana to deepen economic ties with Ghana.



She reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to support the Agricultural sector in Ghana in order to improve the quality of life of communities, especially in the North of the country.



Adding that Irrigation is a crucial factor in providing a reliable, climate-resilient source of income for smallholder farmers. The Agricultural Water Management project will therefore support smallholder farmers’ households to increase and make their yields more predictable.



It is an ambitious and important investment which will boost the socio-economic development in Northern Ghana.



Speaking at the signing of the AWMP project, Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta says the project dovetails perfectly into government’s Planting-for-Food and Jobs Programme as it would help address food insecurity issues and improve income of farmers, and promoting poverty eradication.



He added the project is also consistent with the Government of Ghana’s priorities, as it addresses the key issues faced by smallholder farmers and farming systems in the northern regions of Ghana.



Minister for Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto assured the delegation of prudent application for the funds to yield the desired results.



The EU delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Energy.