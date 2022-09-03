Ghana ready for business – Jinapor woos investors at Australia mining confab

Business News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor on, Thursday, 1st September 2022, at the invitation of Paydirt Media, joined 15 other African Ministers responsible for Mines, and Captains of the mining industry, at the African Down Under (ADU) Conference, the largest African-focused mining conference outside Africa, currently ongoing in Perth, Western Australia.



At the conference the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources had the privilege of addressing the investor community on investment potentials in the mining industry in Ghana.



In his address, he emphasised the Government of President Akufo-Addo’s policy to ensure the mining industry benefits the people of Ghana, through beneficiation and value addition, diversification of the mineral resource base, local content and local participation.



In the course of the conference, the Minister also joined a panel discussion on the “just energy transition” and the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) framework.



As a panelist, he reiterated Ghana’s commitment to exploit and add value to the country’s green minerals for a “just energy transition,” adding that Ghana has plans of pursuing this agenda without compromising environmental responsibility and sustainability.



Also at an event with investors organised to put the spotlight on Ghana, Mr Jinapor made a passionate call to the investor community to consider investing in the country’s mining industry, and partner Government for the effective exploration and exploitation of mineral resources.



He intimated, strongly, that; “Ghana, with her open society, vibrant economy, resilient democratic institutions, and where respect for individual liberties, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability are ingrained into her body politic, is ready for business”.