Ghana ranked 9th in Africa with cheapest electricity cost

Business News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sudan ranked 1st African country with cheapest electricity cost



Ghana has been ranked the 9th African country with the cheapest cost of electricity for household consumers.



According to a report sighted by GhanaWeb on adomonline.com, the cost of electricity in Ghana per kilowatt/hour for a household is $0.046 cents.



This amount is less than a dollar.



Sudan, per the report, has the cheapest electricity tariff in Africa.



It was followed by Libya and Zimbabwe occupying second and third positions respectively.



Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has demanded a 148% increase in tariff.



A proposal from the power distributor submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) wants the adjustment to cover the period 2019 and 2022.



ECG also proposed an average increase of 7.6% in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).



The Ghana Water Company Limited, on the other hand, requested a 334% increase in tariff.



These proposals have generated widespread conversation with many Ghanaians asking the PURC to reject these proposals.



View the ranking of countries with the cheapest cost of electricity in Africa for household consumers



