Ghana prepares spending cuts to meet budget deficit target

Business News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: bloomberg.com

Ghana’s government is preparing spending cuts to help reduce the budget deficit, a move expected to restore investor confidence in holding the country’s assets.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will announce the measures on Thursday, along with other steps aimed at reducing the shortfall to 7.4% of gross domestic product from 12.1% last year, Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said by phone. Ofori-Atta is scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m. in the capital, Accra.



“We are examining all expenditure lines of government and exploring how and where we can cut” to achieve the deficit target, Oppong Nkrumah said.



Ghanaian authorities are ratcheting up their response to a selloff of the West African nation’s foreign-currency debt sparked by concern the country won’t achieve revenue and debt targets announced by Ofori-Atta in November last year.



On Monday March 21, the central bank raised interest rates by the most in two decades, while the government is also considering raising as much as $2 billion in syndicated loans to support the budget.



The currency has weakened more than 17% against the dollar this year, making it the worst performer on the continent. It traded 1% weaker at 7.5274 per dollar by 4:15 p.m. in Accra, while the yield on the nation’s 2026 Eurobond declined for the first time in three days, by 7.8 basis points to 16.64%.



The government in January moved to reassure investors that it’s committed to fiscal targets, including expenditure cuts if revenue falls short of expectations.



Ofori-Atta has yet to get Parliament’s approval to introduce a so-called E-Levy on financial transactions that is aimed at helping boost tax revenue to 15.4% of gross domestic product this year from an estimated 12% last year.