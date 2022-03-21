Ghana plunged into debilitating economic crisis by Akufo-Addo govt - Mahama

Business News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana experiencing the highest level of unemployment, Mahama



NABCo trainees still not paid after sitting home for 3 years, Former President



Akufo-Addo promised to make lives easier for Ghanaians, Mahama



Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of mismanaging the economy.



According to him, the local economy is weak, hence, the crisis Ghanaians are facing now.



John Dramani Mahama noted that NABCo trainees have not been paid their allowances after being home for three years.



He furthered that National Service Personnel have also not been paid their due for some months now despite the flowery promises given by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking at the launch of the TEIN APP at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Monday, March 21, 2022, the former president said, “This [Akufo-Addo] government’s response has been the adoption of short-sighted, populist, ad-hoc and poorly conceived programs that have done more harm than good. Even those enrolled in the knee-jerk NABCo program have found themselves at home after three years and remain unpaid for several months. I hear that even national service personnel, for the first time, are owed several months’ allowances.”



“The Akufo-Addo-led government that came to power on the back of mouth-watering promises to make life easier for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country has so badly mismanaged the economy that we have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crisis in about four decades. Indeed, we all recollect all those mouth-watering promises, including one by the current president to transform this country within 18 months. This crisis into which he has led us has brought hardship and suffering for our people on a scale that we have never witnessed in the last 30 years of our fourth republic,” he added.



John Dramani Mahama opined that Ghana is currently experiencing the highest level of unemployment recorded in the fourth republic.



He said the unemployment rate in the country has been estimated to 14 percent.