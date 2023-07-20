Ghana plans to double equity market from GH¢65 to GH¢130 billion – GSE hints

Business News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Abena Amoah, has indicated that Ghana plans to double its equity market to about GH¢130 billion from its current GH¢65 billion position.



According to her, the equities market plays a vital to the economy and therefore requires efforts towards making the Ghanaian market more competitive to attract investors in the capital market.



Addressing participants at a sensitisation workshop for phase two of the West African Capital Market Integration, the GSE MD joined calls for the integration capital market in the African sub-region.



“The Ghana market is one of the significant markets in Africa. Our equity market has a capitalization of about GH¢65 billion and we are looking to double that, move from the 40 listed companies that we have to about 100 and by joining other markets in Africa we can leverage by learning from each other,” Amoah is quoted by citibusinessnews.com.



She further urged stakeholders in the financial sector to team up efforts and collaboration from other African market towards boosting the continent's equity markets.



