Ghana, other countries named as beneficiaries of ARSO African Automotive Standards centre

Business News of Friday, 11 June 2021

• Ghana will benefit from an automotive standardization by the end of June 2021



• The Afreximbank has said in the latest report that, it is part of the measures it is taking to make the AfCFTA an avenue for easy trade and to facilitate accelerated development of the automotive sector across the continent



• It said since the inception of the project in 2019, ARSO has with the support of Afreximbank, been successful in harmonizing 42 international standards



Ghana has been named as one of the country’s that will benefit from the launch of the African Automotive Standardization hub this month.



According to African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) it is supporting the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO) to harmonize standards in the automotive sector in Africa to facilitate accelerated development of the sector across the continent.



The harmonized standards are to be adopted by individual African countries, facilitating cross-border trade, under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



There are 1432 international automotive standards worldwide largely developed by the International Organization for Standardizations and the American Society for Testing and Materials.



To initiate the process of developing African Automotive standards, ARSO prioritized what is referred to as “Whole Vehicle Standards” encompassing motor vehicle components, accessories, and replacement parts.



It is anticipated that some 250 standards will need to be harmonized based on the basic components, accessories and replacement parts that are necessary to keep a vehicle safe and operational.



ARSO had initially targeted 18 basic standards based on the demands of the industry to facilitate the development of the automotive sector on the continent.



Since the inception of the project in 2019, ARSO has, with the support of Afreximbank, been successful in harmonizing 42 international standards, well above the targeted 18.



ARSO is planning to launch the completed harmonized African Automotive standards by June 2021 in six countries, namely Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.



An initial grant provided by Afreximbank was critical in highlighting the importance of harmonizing standards in the automotive sector and opened the way to other partners to come on board. The Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt in Germany has now agreed to fund the second phase, targeting a further 100 standards to reach 250 standards by the end of 2022.



Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, commented: “In line with Afreximbank’s mandate to drive industrialization and intra-African trade, we are delighted to be supporting the harmonization of automotive standards on the continent as a crucial step towards the creation and development of a vibrant automotive industry in Africa. Our support has enabled the achievement of substantial progress within a short period of time. This is part of Afreximbank’s drive to establish and upgrade standards in various sectors working with diverse partners to support intra-African trade and the structural transformation of African economies under the AfCFTA.”



Afreximbank has adopted a comprehensive automotive strategy under which the Bank is supporting the development of automotive regional value chains, automotive financing, industrial policy and capacity building. The focus on automotive is driven by the Bank’s recognition of its capacity to foster regional value chains and high-quality jobs. The Bank will also organize an automotive show as part of the Intra-African Trade Fair, which will give a platform to auto manufacturers, assemblers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and component suppliers to exhibit their products and interact with potential buyers and suppliers.



Dr Hermogene Nsengimana, ARSO’s Secretary-General, said: “Harmonization of Automotive sector standards is a collective effort of ARSO Members States, private sector players and regulatory agencies. The harmonized standards will pave the way for the elimination of tariff and non-tariff barriers to widening the markets for Africa’s automotive industry under the AfCFTA by creating a reliable network of automotive components and strengthening environmental performance through harmonization of standards for fuels, roadworthiness, transportation of dangerous goods, power-driven vehicles and homologation. We commend our partnership with Afreximbank in the harmonization of standards on the continent”.



David Coffey the CEO of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) said: “ARSO needs to be complimented for the work that they have done in harmonizing the 42 automotive standards to date. These are critical in facilitating the development of the automotive industry on the continent.”



“The AAAM vision is to work with strategic partners, such as Afreximbank and ARSO to develop a Pan-African Auto Pact, which conceptualizes the establishment of an African Automotive Development Plan, built around a few assembly hubs in the Central, South, East, West, and North of Africa.



These hubs are then supported by a spread of value-adding activities in neighbouring economies. This will ensure that there is industrial development in all participating countries, and that associated economic benefits are distributed among these countries.



Harmonised African Automotive standards are essential for the long-term success of the Auto Pact and we applaud the work that ARSO and Afreximbank are doing to help achieve that,” He added.