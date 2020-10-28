Business News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Ghana not declared HIPC – IMF

Dr. Albert Touna-Mama, IMF’s Resident Representative to Ghana

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has dismissed reports that Ghana has been declared a Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC).



A statement from the IMF’s Resident Representative to Ghana, Dr. Albert Touna-Mama said on Tuesday October 27 that “The HIPC Initiative is essentially closed for countries that have already reached the Completion Point. As you may recall, Ghana successfully reached the Completion Point in July 2004”



He further explained in the statement that the list of countries that have qualified for the HIPC Initiative since its inception in 1996 is regularly updated “and must not be interpreted as a new HIPC list.”



“Any such interpretation is flawed and may be deceptive,” Dr. Touna-Mama added in the statement.



There were claims on social media that Ghana has been declared a HIPC country.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also dismissed this claim.



Speaking at the Nation Building Updates on Tuesday October 27 in Accra, he noted that there is a deliberate attempt to discredit the work of government especially as the country approaches a major elections on December 7.



He said: “There are suggestions being spread particularly on social media that Ghana has been declared HIPC again and I am sure you would have noticed that a lot of persons are sharing materials on social media that the IMF or World Bank has declared Ghana HIPC or listed Ghana as one of the HIPC countries and it is a suggestion that the economy is not as good a shape that we claim it is.”



“For the avoidance of doubt and because we have also mentioned that we are aware that some persons in the weeks ahead of the elections will seek to spread a lot of false information and fake news, it is important to quickly respond to it right here and right now.



“Categorically we say to you it is not true that Ghana has been declared HIPC or has been added to the list of HIPC countries,” he added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.