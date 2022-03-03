Ghana needs staggering system for repatriation of foreign exchange profits – GUTA

Business News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana cedi struggles against US dollar



Rating agencies downgrade Ghana’s creditworthiness



Ghana cedi depreciates by 7.60% to US Dollar – Report



The Ghana Union of Traders of Association (GUTA) has lamented the persistent depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against the US Dollar.



Between January 1 to February 25 2022, the cedi has depreciated by about 7.60 percent to major trading currency, US Dollar.



But president of the Association has reiterated calls for measures to be implemented to ensure foreign-led businesses stagger the repatriation of foreign exchange profits outside of the country.



Making his submission on Citi TV’s Point of View segment, Dr. Obeng explained the move will reduce pressure on the cedi against major trading currencies such as the US Dollar.



“The problem of the depreciation has become perennial, especially around the end and start of the year and especially when the masters of the economy repatriate their profits and earnings. There should be a system that gets them to stagger their repatriation, maybe quarterly so that it does not happen all at once at the end of the year,” the GUTA president added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana cedi, according to a 15-nation ranking released by Databank, has now been ranked as the worst-performing currency in Africa within just two months into 2022.



The development is due to the cedi’s depreciation of about 7.60 percent to major trading currency, the US Dollar from January 1, to February 25, 2022.



This also means the cedi’s current struggles against the US Dollar have overtaken the Zambian kwacha which was some two weeks ago, ranked as the worst-performing currency in Africa according to the same ranking.



Already, Ghana and Zambia are facing economic challenges due to increasing public debts, expenditure management and revenue generation constraints.



In addition, Ghana’s exchange rate regime coupled with inflation and possible interest rate hikes is said to place more burden on government.



On the international capital markets, investors have also signaled uncertainty about Ghana's economic outlook and prospects.



Key rating agencies such as Moody's Investor Services and Fitch Ratings have all downgraded Ghana’s creditworthiness.