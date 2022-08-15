Ghana needs import substitution guidelines – Lecturer

Business News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA), Kwaku Anane, has called for the implementation of import substitution guidelines to save the cedi from further depreciation.



Import substitution "is a situation where products that are all the time imported are substituted with locally manufactured products," he explained.



According to the university lecturer, the guidelines for import substitution will ensure goods produced in the country are protected from the influx of the same goods from outside.



He noted that implementing such guidelines will save the Cedi from further depreciation.



He made this call in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, August 15, 2022.



He was of the view that the introduction of the guidelines will help grow the local economy and offer protection for locally manufactured goods.



He noted that the situation where common products such as toothpicks are imported when bamboo trees are in abundance in the country is worrying.



The lecturer further called for a national development plan to also guide the developmental needs of the country.



He bemoaned the situation where the development agenda of the country are truncated depending on which political party is in power.



Mr Anane was of the view that all countries that have developed have a blueprint National Development Plan that outlines the development needs of their country.



He maintained that this will eliminate the situation of abandoned projects in the country.