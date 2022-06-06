Ghana must address high cost of electricity to businesses – MCC

Business News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MCC pumps US$316 million into Ghana’s electricity distribution sector



New substations equipped by MCC, Mahmoud Bah



Over 800,000 utility customers, hospitals to enjoy stable electricity supply



Following reports that Ghana is one of the countries with the highest electricity tariff for businesses in West African region, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has called on government to look into the matter to reverse the situation.



According to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Mahmoud Bah, it's prudent that Ghana works toward reducing the cost of electricity to businesses.



He made this call after the Corporation pumped an amount of US$316 million into Ghana’s electricity distribution sector through the Power Compact deal, myjoyonline reported.



“The cost of electricity is an issue that must be addressed through many ways. We can look at efficiency in the system since it can reduce the cost in the long run," he said.



Mr Bah further entreated government to partner with the private sector to raise the needed funds required to ensure power distribution companies work effectively and efficiently.



Touching on the MCC’s contribution, he noted that some electricity distribution points have been equipped with new substations.



He indicated that the new power substations are directly serving the 37 Military Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the University of Ghana Medical Center, the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the National Mosque, and over 800,000 utility customers.



“With the construction of two Bulk Supply Points (the two largest of the country), two primary substations and other IT investments, the MCC-Ghana Power Compact has increased the transmission network capacity by 1,015 MVA representing roughly 10% of Ghana’s total transmission capacity and has successfully enhanced the country’s power sector,” Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation stated.