Ghana loses more than US$100 million in two years to cybercrime

Ghana lost a total of US$114.8 million dollars to cybercrime in 2019 and 2018

Available data from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) shows that Ghana lost a total of US$114.8 million dollars to cybercrime in 2019 and 2018.



Mr Isaac Mensah, a member of the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Security Centre, giving the breakdown, said the nation lost US$105 million in 2019 and US$9.8 million in 2018.



Mr Mensah, who disclosed this during a media training workshop in Sunyani, said internet fraud or cybercrime was surging in the country and called for media support towards fighting it.



The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Communications, through the NCSC, to improve the knowledge on cyber security of the about 150 participants drawn from the electronic and print media in the Region.



"Digitalization has come to stay and a whole lot of activities happen on social media. There is, therefore, the need to conscientise the media so that their daily activities on digital platforms are always secured and protected from scammers,” Mr Mensah said.



He explained that the NCSC was undertaking a nationwide media training and awareness programme on the theme: “A Safer Digital Ghana," aimed at protecting digital systems in the country.



He said the media had great responsibility towards fighting online crime and advised participants to use their platforms to educate the public on cybersecurity to protect them from such crimes.

