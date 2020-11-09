Press Releases of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: The Edmodo Enterprise

Ghana launches Edmodo Enterprise Learning Management System to facilitate distance learning

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has launched Edmodo Enterprise Learning Management System to facilitate remote and distance education for all grade levels in Ghana.



The Edmodo platform is used by over 144,000,000 learners globally and is noted for its user-friendliness and acceptability among the global teaching community. It affords Learners the means to connect to their teachers and learning resources.



In a speech delivered by the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, he emphasized the government’s commitment to transformation in the education sector and shared some interventions by the government in the past few years. He stated, “This is a transforming government as far as education is concerned.



A government that instituted the free Senior High School programme that people thought could never happen. A government that went further, apart from free Senior High School, to introduce meals to Junior High School students preparing for their exams.



A government that puts teachers at the center of quality education, and has transformed Ghanaian teachers and their status.



Recently, Ghana ranked second on current countries that esteem the teacher.”



In declaring Edmodo officially launched, the Hon Minister further stated, “Edmodo is being launched today as an online portal to service all levels of academia from kindergarten right through to the University. A place where teachers can meet with students one on one and class by class.



Where students can meet students, teachers can meet teachers, parents can meet the school, parents can meet students, parents can meet teachers; a rare thing that was otherwise impossible under the click of a button.”



In his welcome address, the Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA), Mr. Hayford Siaw stated, “Edmodo Enterprise platform offers the GhLA another medium to curate learning resources that are accessible for use by teachers in preparing their lessons and for students to have access to undertake independent learning”.



He assured Ghanaian students of ongoing works by the Ghana Library Authority to make more content available on the platform.



Mr. Siaw further encouraged educational institutions to take advantage of this platform.



“As we launch Edmodo Ghana today, we call on all educational institutions nationwide to patronize this new online learning platform, and jointly assist the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Library Authority to connect students to a virtual world of education”, he added.



The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amakwah noted, “When the COVID-19 Pandemic forced the closure of schools in March 2020, about 9.2 million learners were affected. The Ministry of Education and its Agencies including the GES responded with a number of interventions such as the iCampusgh.com for SHS students with CENDLOS, Ghana Learning TV and Ghana Learning Radio both in collaboration with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.”



He indicated that over the past several months, GES has worked closely with a formidable national and international team to come up with a single platform for communication and collaboration between Schools, Teachers and parents, which is the Edmodo platform.



“We are confident that this giant leap to ensure that learning continues, is again an indication of an innovative and forward-looking government”, Prof Opoku-Amankwa concluded.



Sumant Yerramilly, the General Manager of Edmodo Global, in his speech expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana for the partnership to deploy Edmodo and make it available to Students, Teachers, Administrators and School Leaders.



The Edmodo Enterprise platform is free for all schools including tertiary institutions in Ghana. Public schools have already been uploaded on the platform by GES.



Public School Teachers are to contact their Edmodo School Administrators to set them up.



