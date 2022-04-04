Ghana is very much the major attraction in Africa – Yofi Grant

Business News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant has said Ghana is very much the major attraction in Africa.



He attributed this to what he describes as the natural mystic of affection and the allure of peace and happiness and achievements.



“Ghana in the face of any investor looking at Africa. Partnerships for linkages is key, investment for trade is essential,” he tweeted.



He stressed “Ghana is very much the major attraction in Africa, with a natural mystic of affection and the allure of peace and happiness and achievements.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also made similar remarks while telling investors in the United Kingdom to prioritize investing in the oil-producing West African country because Ghana is the best place for doing business in the entire Region.



He also said the country is the safest and most stable country in the Region, with a governance system that rests on the separation of powers and with an independent Judiciary.



Mr Akufo-Addo said these on Sunday, 3rd April 2022, when he launched one of his government’s flagship projects in our tourism sector, dubbed “Destination Ghana”, in London, United Kingdom.



“Ghana is not only gifted with a rich culture, but is also the best place for doing business in West Africa, as well as the safest and most stable country in the Region, with a governance system that rests on the separation of powers, with an independent Judiciary promoting accountability in public life, and that respects the rule of law, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability. Indeed, she has been for several years the recipient of the largest foreign direct investments in West Africa,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo noted that interest in nature-based adventure and leisure tourism has grown, offering new opportunities to visitors.



“Ghana has an abundance of these offerings, and that is what we are here to present to the world, using our historical connection with the United Kingdom as a launchpad,” he said.



He added “we can turn the tourism and hospitality industry into a major tool for the positive transformation of the Ghanaian economy, and into a win-win situation for investors”.





