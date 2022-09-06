Ghana is the destination of choice for teak business – Oppong-Nkrumah

Business News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, who represented Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia at the opening ceremony of the 4th World Teak Conference, has said Ghana is the destination of choice for investors looking to explore and do business on the teak market.



"Ghana is a land of opportunities; right from pre-colonial days, we are a place where opportunities abound and, as the world focuses on post-economic recovery and seeks to examine the opportunities in the teak market, Ghana is the best place to do this," he established.



Speaking at the opening of the three-day event ongoing in Accra, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah highlighted the global market value of teak, which, he said, is estimated around between $400 and 600 million.



The minister said for a product that takes between 10 and 25 years to reach its market potential, it requires tenacity, clarity of interventions, policy coherence and sustainability measures to survive it during production, stressing that the outcome of the three-day engagement will help Ghana and the global efforts of the contribution of the teak industry.



"By the time you are done, our expectation is that we will receive a report, which should guide global leaders on how to utilise the endless possibilities of teak", he said.



Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said with Ghana being the leading producer of teak on the African continent, the government is intentional about enhancing its teak production, stressing that afforestation is a key part of Ghana's strategy in building back the economy after the twin crises of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War.



"Teak is good business because it creates a lot of jobs and economic value for our people," he said.



Giving a brief historical antecedent of teak to Ghana, Samuel A. Jinapor, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, disclosed that the timber species was introduced around 1905, with seeds sourced mainly from India and Burma, now Myanmar.



He said it was not until the early 1970s that the country started embarking on large-scale teak plantation development under the government’s Rural Development Programme.



He noted that under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, Ghana has prioritised forest landscape restoration, and commercial forest plantations anchored around teak and other timber species.



"We are implementing an aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme, through the Youth in Afforestation Project, the Modified Taungya System, the Forest Investment Programme and quite recently the Green Ghana Initiative".



He further elaborated that out of the 26 million tree seedlings distributed to Ghanaians for planting on 10 June 2022 under the Green Ghana initiative, about a 5.2 million of them were teak seedlings.



Mr Jinapor asserted that currently, teak is the most exported timber species from Ghana, both in terms of volume and value.



"Last year, for instance, teak constituted 54%, by volume, and 45%, by value, of all the 42 timber species and wood products exported from the country".



Mr Jinapor urged all the participants to be actively engaged during the conference and to utilise the opportunity, especially the business-to-business sessions, to establish strategic alliances and business networks.



He said it is his expectation that the outcomes from this conference will ensure more value-addition to teak products from the emerging markets and developing economies to improve rural livelihoods and returns on teak investments in general, through a fair and transparent market system that equitably allocates benefits to all players along the value chain.



For his part, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey, who delivered the welcome address, said Ghana is privileged to host the world in Accra.



He said the conference revolves around the production of teak and the presence of key stakeholders from academia, researchers, policymakers, exporters and marketers, which, in his view, is a testament to the great value and importance of teak.



He used the opportunity to rally the participants to participate in the field trip organised by the local organising committee to explore Ghana, "our beautiful culture, warm and friendly people, delicious cuisines and peaceful atmosphere".



The President of the International Union of Forest Research Organizations (IUFRO), Dr John Parrotta, in his statement, gave an overview of the IUFRO and its linkage with teak, adding that he is proud of the commitment by the government and organisations to research and invest into the timber specie.



He said, as a proud partner and financier of the 4th World Teak Conference, he is hopeful that the conference will afford the participants the opportunity to connect, share ideas and contribute to the growing conversation on the opportunities and challenges of teak on the global market.



In an address, Mr Rahul Ahuja, the CEO and Founder of Aaron Global, gave a three-phased presentation on the theme of the conference, naming his organisation as an exclusive Indian sales partner and the world's largest teak trader.



His presentation encompassed the teak market landscape, which he said has a global plantation teak market of 1.4 million geometric cbm per year while disclosing that India is the dominant market for teak in the world with 94% production capacity, and the other 6% coming from Vietnam and China.



Mr Rahul Ahuja said up to 80% of the commodity is used for doors and door frames while the other 20% is for furniture and others.



The opening ceremony also afforded other world captains in the forestry industry an opportunity to make some statements at the conference.



They included Mr Walter Kollert, TEAKNET Steering Committee; Ms Sheam Satkuru, Executive Director, International Tropical Timber Organizations (ITTO), Japan; and a representative from the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO).



The opening ceremony held on the theme: “Global Teak Market: Challenges and Opportunities for Emerging Markets and Developing Economies”, saw over 300 participants from 31 countries across five continents – Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America – representing governments, policymakers, private sector, academia, professional foresters, researchers, development partners, civil society players and students.