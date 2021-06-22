Ghana is peaceful, safe for business in Africa – France Ambassador to Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

France Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Avé, has said Ghana’s business potentials are enviable.



She has thus urged foreign businesses to settle on Ghana whenever they want to do business in the sub region.



Speaking to Prince Minkah on XYZTonight Monday, June 21, 2021, Madam Avé noted that Ghana is peaceful enough to help safeguard the investments of foreigners.



“The reason why people will come and invest is that Ghana is stable,” she observed.



“You’re looked upon as an island of stability in the middle of West Africa. .. Ghana is a peaceful, quiet Ghana. And when you want to invest somewhere, you want your investment to be safe, you don’t want your company to have any trouble.



You are looking at a quiet, peaceful country. And Ghana is often attractive because if you want to access the Anglophone market, because you still have close links with Nigeria, and you look at settling in Nigeria- Ghana, Ghana-Nigeria, you’ll want to come to Ghana,” she posited.



This she stressed was because Nigeria is "rougher" than Ghana and added “Ghana is peaceful and safe to help businesses grow.



Madam Avé however did not touch on the recent heightening armed robbery cases being recorded in the past few weeks.



To her, the security of the country can inspire investors confidence.