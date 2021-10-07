Ghana is on verge of bumper maize harvest

Business News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: West African Mills Company Limited

The Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has observed that the country was on the cusp of a major production in maize.



“From the eight regions we have visited so far, my observation is that this time we are on the verge of a bumper harvest of maize,” he optimistically said.



He said compared to last year when the country experienced drought which adversely affected the maize crop, there was every indication that the country will have a major production of maize harvest this year.



“…and those who are peddling shortage of food would be shown up at the appropriate time very soon because we have seen that food prices have begun to tumble and by November, December they will be very very low. And the naysayers would disappear into the woods,” the minister said.



Dr. Akoto made the observation on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, when he visited Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) farms in Ahanta in the Western region.



The visit formed part of the minister’s phase two agricultural tour in the region.



According to him, the impact of last year’s drought on maize production was still being felt by poultry farmers across the country.



Notwithstanding challenges including the shortage of fertilizers confronting the PFJ, the minister was happy that the farmers have been able to surmount these problems and coupled with the fact that there has also been some good rainfall.



Dr. Akoto also visited places including the West African Mills Company Limited (WAMCO), a cocoa processing company, and GKV Investment Limited, a coconut processing company all in Takoradi.



He disclosed that the government has about 45% shares in WAMCO. However, he indicated though WAMCO was closed down due to some reasons, it has managed to get back to its feet.



“Cocobod and Cocoa Marketing Board are collaborating to support WAMCO with a supply of cocoa beans,” he noted.



For his part, the Production Manager of WAMCO, Isaac Opoku, who conducted the minister and his team around the factory seized the chance to highlight some problems affecting his company.



For instance, he said, WAMCO needed modern machinery to enable it to enhance its operations, adding that the company has won several awards due to its quality products.



























