Ghana is officially home to the best hotels in Africa

Accra City Hotel, best city hotel in Africa

Africa has such unfathomable diversity that trying to sing the myriad praises of the entire continent, all its people, and all the types of experiences that are possible can feel like an exercise in futility.



An estimated 2,000 languages are spoken, and the number of distinct ethnic groups is well into the thousands. There's no better way to glimpse Sub-Saharan Africa's rich cultural mélange than to visit some of the region's cities — and luckily, Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards revealed the best hotels in Africa for your next urban adventure.



Entrenching its position in Sub-Saharan Africa as a leading hospitality provider in Ghana, the 4-star Accra City Hotel bagged three major hotel category awards at the Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards for 2020.



Voted as the “Best City Hotel” in Africa, “Best Historical Hotel” in Africa and “Best Prime Location Hotel” in Africa. The hospitality giant has been recognized for its strong footprint, quality and consistency of service.



“To win top honours at the coveted Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards 2020 in three categories is indeed a commendable achievement and a tribute to the commitment of our teams and associates who dedicate themselves to delivering the highest standards of service and strive to make every guest stay memorable,” said Yaw Mamphey, Sales & Marketing Manager of Accra City Hotel. “I am extremely proud of our team and dedicate these awards to their hard work and dedication.”



According to Roman Krabel, General Manager of Accra City Hotel, “This is a real boost after what has been a challenging year for everyone, and we are so proud to have brought the award home to Ghana.



To be chosen as the winner from hotels across the whole continent, is testament to all the hard work that the team put in to continually deliver amazing customer service and we are delighted that this has been recognised with such prestigious international awards”.



In the world of Award initiatives, Haute Grandeur Global Awards is unmatched. Excellence is recognised through feedback from guests and not quantity of votes by the general public or a panel of judges.



This fair and transparent process guarantees unbiased results – a concept exclusive to the brand. The Haute Grandeur Global Awards honour establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences.



The Awards recognize exceptional contributions by hotels, lodges, villas, resorts, retreats, spas and restaurants worldwide. The Awards are revered as the highest accolade in hospitality – a promise of unparalleled service excellence.

