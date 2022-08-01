Ghana is now a 'haves and have-nots' class structure – Dr. Kofi Amoah

Business News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Business mogul, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has expressed concern over the future of Ghanaian citizens under the current economic and political climate.



He believes the country has now been set on a social class structure which has pushed many citizens into disarray with no hope and confidence.



In an opinion shared with GhanaWeb, Dr Kofi Amoah categorised the said structure into two components namely; ‘Haves and Have-Nots'.



“Ghana is now a ‘Have/Have-Not’ class structure in which the HAVES and their families will continue to live well whilst the HAVE-NOTS will be constantly pushed into the valley of ‘hard life’ characterized by unfulfillable needs, joblessness, slave wages and general darkness.”



He argued that the country, although blessed with vast natural resources, still depicts a lack of development and growth which is reflected among citizens who are the sole beneficiaries of these resources.



“We must all get out of our comfort zones and rethink to remake the various costly institutions set up to bring progress but are so far bringing pain and anguish with very little hope for the future.”



“Our major political parties have over the years since independence failed to help us build a civilized, economically thriving and socially cohesive and advancing society” he added.



Touching on youth development, Dr Kofi Amoah said there is a lack of confidence in the system which has now forced many youth to migrate out of Ghana in search of better lives.



“Our youth have lost confidence and hold on to the dreams of possible migration out of Ghana to seek greener pastures elsewhere, even at the risk of death crossing a treacherous Sahara Desert,” he stressed.



The economist said Ghana's economy has over the years been characterized by excessive borrowing mainly for consumption purposes.



He said these actions have only gone to satisfy some grandiose and unnecessary legacy projects which do not impact the pockets and lives of citizens.



“We have over-borrowed for mainly consumption and to also satisfy some grandiose, unnecessary legacy projects like shiny flyovers crossing over disorganized, smelly-gutter infested commercial districts filled with ‘kayayeis’, hapless retailers chasing coins which are woefully inadequate to cover one good daily meal…a sign of misplaced investments and not investments that can directly affect the lives of citizens positively!” he concluded.



