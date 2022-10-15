'Ghana is not alone in facing economic challenges' – UK High Commissioner

Business News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Harriet Thompson, the UK High Commissioner to Ghana, has stated that Ghana is not the only country facing economic challenges.



According to her, there is a need, however, to take difficult decisions and come together internationally to get through.



Thompson was reacting to a tweet by Vicky Ford, the UK’s Minister for Development, where she had shared a photo with Ghana's Finance Minister on Twitter with the caption “Ghana is a great friend of the UK.



“In my meeting with Hon. Minister Ofori-Atta @MoF_Ghana we discussed the global economic challenges and the support we as the international community can offer Ghana, including a possible new @IMFNews programme.”



Harriet Thompson then quoted the tweet and stated “Ghana is not alone in facing economic challenges. We must be ready to take the difficult decisions & come together internationally to get through. We look forward to welcoming you back to Ghana in your new role@vickyford(& we’re glad to see you love your made-in-Ghana jacket!”





Ghana is not alone in facing economic challenges. We must be ready to take the difficult decisions & come together internationally to get through ????????????????



We look forward to welcoming you back to ???????? in your new role @vickyford (& we’re glad to see you ❤ your made-in-Ghana jacket!). https://t.co/qh9CwLB58p — Harriet Thompson (@HCThompson001) October 14, 2022