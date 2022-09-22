Ghana is building an integrated bauxite and aluminium industry - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that Ghana is building an integrated bauxite and aluminium industry.



Making this known at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, he said Ghana was refining more of its natural resources - especially - gold, as well as, processing more of its cocoa.



President Akufo-Addo added that Ghana was determined to exploit its lithium deposits.



He said, “We are processing more of our cocoa, refining more of our gold, and we are determined to exploit the entire value chain of our huge lithium deposits.



“We are busily building an integrated bauxite and aluminium industry and an integrated iron and steel industry, building new oil refineries and have, so far, attracted six (6) of the world’s biggest automobile manufacturers to set up assembling plants in Ghana, prior to producing them in the country,” he stated.



He stated that in line with government's industrialization agenda, the creation of a single market is key to achieving this vision.



President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana has taken policy measures to add value to its natural resources.



